Blackfoot Baseball’s bats come alive in doubleheader sweep of Hillcrest

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos scored 20 total runs as a team Wednesday afternoon en route to a doubleheader sweep of the Hillcrest Knights to get back to .500 on the season.

Game one was a 12-2 final for Blackfoot, a game in which the Broncos offense came alive to score 11 of its 12 runs in the last three innings alone.

The crooked number proved huge for Blackfoot in an 8-4 game two victory for the sweep, as the Broncos scored three in the second inning and four in the fifth inning as par of the win.

It was a good day for two Broncos in particular. Eli Hayes and Jaxon Grimmett each went 4-for-7 with four RBI across both games of the doubleheader.

Next up, the two teams meet again for one more time this week in Blackfoot Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.