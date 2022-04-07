Bonneville and Skyline Baseball split Thursday afternoon doubleheader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a great day for baseball Thursday at Melaleuca Field, which featured the Bonneville Bees and Skyline Grizzlies dueling in a twin billing, with Skyline winning game one 9-4 and Bonneville taking game two 6-4.

Skyline got the bats going early in the first game by scoring five runs in the first two innings, thanks in part to Trey Olsen. In his pair of at-bats in the opening innings, he opened the scoring with an RBI single and a bases-clearing triple.

Offensive production in the fifth and sixth innings was key for Bonneville to split the doubleheader, as the Bees stung the Grizz for five of their six runs in those two innings.

Next up, Bonneville hosts Madison Friday at 4:00 p.m. while Skyline takes on Blackfoot in another doubleheader at Melaleuca Field Tuesday beginning at 3:30 p.m.