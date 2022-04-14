Blackfoot’s Hadley Humphreys and Kianna Wright will play basketball at Utah State Eastern

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of state champion girls basketball players will continue their athletic careers together, as Blackfoot's Hadley Humphreys and Kianna Wright will play basketball for the Utah State Eastern Golden Eagles.

Humphreys and Wright were both all-district players this season for the Broncos, and they helped Blackfoot win its first girls basketball state championship in 2021.

Congratulations to Hadley, Kianna and their families, and good luck at Utah State Eastern!