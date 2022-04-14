Trifecta of North Fremont Huskies sign NLI’s to compete in collegiate sports

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Three star North Fremont Huskies are set for the next chapters in their athletic careers, as Garrett Hawkes, Jordan Lenz and Mariya Hoffner signed their letters of intent Thursday night.

Hawkes and Lenz will play basketball for an excellent College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball team, while Mariya Hoffner is heading to Treasure Valley Community College to play volleyball.

Congratulations to Garrett, Jordan, Mariya and their families, and good luck in your collegiate careers!