Idaho Falls and Madison Baseball split doubleheader in crucial conference games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a hard fought Friday of baseball, the Idaho Falls Tigers maintain a one-game lead in 5A District 5-6 over the Madison Bobcats following a doubleheader split between the two squads.

Game one was a back-and-forth slugfest, but a five-run third inning, in which Madison sent 10 hitters to the plate, proved be the difference as the Bobcats took the first contest 12-9.

The bats stayed alive in game two, but it was Idaho Falls getting the edge and running away with it, defeating Madison 16-6 in five innings to reclaim the one game lead for first in the conference.

Next up, the two teams battle once more in High Country play when the Tigers and Bobcats meet Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Rexburg.