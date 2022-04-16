Idaho Falls Baseball takes late lead to defeat Madison on the road 6-5

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers extended its 5A District 5-6 lead to a full game Saturday with a clutch 6-5 win over the Madison Bobcats, highlighted by Eliot Jones' go-ahead two-run home run in the 7th inning.

Much of the game was back-and-forth before then, especially early. Idaho Falls scored first, Madison immediately responded with two runs in their first at-bat, and the Tigers came back to tie it the next half inning.

But in a close battle, the Tigers come out on top to take a one-game lead over Highland in the conference standings and a two-game advantage on Madison.

Next up, Idaho Falls takes on Skyline Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at Melaleuca Field, while Madison travels to Rigby Thursday at 4:00 p.m.