Idaho Falls Baseball takes down Skyline on consecutive days 6-4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a much closer rivalry game between the Idaho Falls Tigers and Skyline Grizzlies Wednesday than their prior matchup, but in the end, Idaho Falls came out victorious 6-4.

The Tigers held the lead the entire game after taking the lead in the first inning and going up 4-0 after an inning and a half.

The Grizz fought back, but couldn't erase the deficit in the two-run defeat.

Merit Jones led the way for Idaho Falls, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run and three total RBI in the game. He also tossed a complete game on the mound with seven strikeouts to ensure the victory.

Next up, Idaho Falls travels to Bonneville Thursday at 3:30 p.m. while Skyline heads to Blackfoot Friday at 3:30 p.m.