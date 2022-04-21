Highland Baseball sweeps doubleheader at Thunder Ridge, ties Idaho Falls for first place

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams were victorious again on Thursday twice, as the Rams took down the Thunder Ridge Titans in a doubleheader 5-1 and 8-6.

With both victories, Highland extends it win streak to six games, and all six victories have come against conference foes.

Highland also ties Idaho Falls for first in the 5A High Country Standings at 7-2 in conference coming into a huge series against the Tigers next week.

That series begins Tuesday at Melaleuca Field at 4:00 p.m. while Thunder Ridge battles Rigby at home Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.