Skyline Baseball outlasts Thunder Ridge 7-4 for non-conference victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies are back to .500 overall thanks to a 7-4 win Monday over the Thunder Ridge Titans in a non-conference win to start a big week for the Grizz.

Brayden Nickels starred for Skyline, tossing 5.0 innings and striking eight Titans in the win. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate.

It's a good win for the Grizz to start a busy week, in which Skyline entered Tuesday's games in a three-way tie for first in the conference with four games to play.

Next up, Skyline hosts Shelley at Melaleuca Field Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. while Thunder Ridge takes on Rigby on home field at the same time.