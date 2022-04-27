Bonneville Baseball sweeps doubleheader at Blackfoot, gains ground on Skyline

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - After being shut out at home Tuesday, the Bonneville Bees controlled a Wednesday doubleheader at Blackfoot to pass the Broncos and keep their bid for the top seed in the 4A High Country conference alive and well.

Blackfoot got the early jump in game one with two runs in the first inning, but Bonneville scored six unanswered runs to win game one 6-2.

The Bees continued their string of unanswered runs in game two, tallying the first seven in the contest. That would be more than enough scoring to clinch a 7-3 victory and a doubleheader sweep.

As a result, Bonneville tied Skyline for first in the conference standings, but the Grizz have the edge with a better win percentage. Blackfoot, meanwhile, is now locked into third place in the regular season.

Next up, Bonneville finishes the conference slate by completing a suspended game against Hillcrest Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on home field while Blackfoot hosts Skyline Friday at 3:30 p.m.