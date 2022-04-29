Hillcrest Baseball defeats Idaho Falls to bring momentum into the district tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights have some huge momentum going into their district tournament after taking down the Idaho Falls Tigers at Melaleuca Field Friday afternoon.

The Knights came out swinging with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings.

Hillcrest put away the top-seeded team in 5A District 5-6 with a four-run fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead at the time that would be preserved for the rest of the game.

Next up, both Idaho Falls and Hillcrest begin play in their respective district tournaments next week.