Hillcrest Baseball defeats Idaho Falls to bring momentum into the district tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights have some huge momentum going into their district tournament after taking down the Idaho Falls Tigers at Melaleuca Field Friday afternoon.
The Knights came out swinging with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings.
Hillcrest put away the top-seeded team in 5A District 5-6 with a four-run fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead at the time that would be preserved for the rest of the game.
Next up, both Idaho Falls and Hillcrest begin play in their respective district tournaments next week.
