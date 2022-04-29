Madison Baseball sweeps senior day doubleheader in dominating fashion

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats finished their regular season about as perfectly as they could have, as Madison swept Century in a senior day doubleheader 14-4 and 15-1.

The Bobcats stormed out to an early 3-0 lead in game one, but the Diamondbacks came back to make it a 5-4 game. From there, though, Madison scored nine unanswered runs for the win.

Game two was controlled almost entirely by Madison, and the Bobcats picked up that win by 14 runs.

Next up, Madison will take on Highland in next week's 5A District 5-6 Tournament.