Blackfoot and Skyline Baseball split doubleheader; do-or-die game 3 set for Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos and Skyline Grizzlies will face off to keep their seasons alive Friday following a split in games one and two of their semifinal series on Thursday.

Game one was low-scoring battle, and Skyline got the bats going just in time in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring two runs in each frame to walk off the Broncos for a 4-3 win.

Game two, however, was won early by the Broncos after Blackfoot scored six runs in the first inning. The Broncos nursed their lead the rest of the way to win it 11-5.

Next up, Friday's series-deciding game three is at Blackfoot High School with first pitch at 4:00 p.m.