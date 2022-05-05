Bonneville Baseball sweeps Hillcrest to advance to 4A High Country Championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees are heading to the district championship thanks to an emphatic sweep of the Hillcrest Knights Thursday with 10-3 and 13-0 wins.

Game one was much closer than game two early, but the Bees put up a pair of runs in each of the second and third innings to start building a lead that would eventually reach seven runs.

Bonneville didn't waist time scoring in game two, though, because the Bees stung the Knights for eight runs in the first inning to set the tone.

Next up, Bonneville will face either Blackfoot or Skyline in the 4A High Country Championship series, which begins Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.