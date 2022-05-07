Highland Baseball walks off Madison on 10-run rule to win series and make states

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams have punched their ticket to states after taking care of the Madison Bobcats 10-0 in game three of their 5A High Country semifinal series on Saturday.

Trem Tolman pitched a gem for the Rams, tossing a six-inning no-hitter to keep Madison from having a chance to score in this one.

Offensively, Highland scored eight runs in the first four innings, then scored two in the sixth to walk off the Bobcats on the 10-run rule.

Next up, the Highland Rams are heading to the state tournament, but before then, the Rams face Idaho Falls for a district championship in a best-of-three series beginning Wednesday at Melaleuca Field with first pitch at 3:00 p.m.