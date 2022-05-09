Blackfoot Baseball replaces Skyline in 4A High Country Championship due to forfeit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A pitch count violation during game three of the 4A High Country semifinal series between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Skyline Grizzlies has knocked Skyline out of this week's championship series.

A forfeit was issued following the 5-2 win by the Grizz because a Skyline pitcher went over his pitch count. That decision was appealed by Skyline, but the ruling was upheld on Monday.

The pitch count was first disputed by the Broncos after Blackfoot was retired in order in the bottom of the fifth inning down by three runs, and the board of control found that the pitcher in question did exceed his pitch limit.

As a result, Blackfoot replaces Skyline in this week's conference championship series against Bonneville, which begins Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Bonneville. However, Skyline's season is now over.