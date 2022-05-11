Idaho Falls Baseball sweeps Highland to claim 5A High Country championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers are district champions after sweeping the Highland Rams at Melaleuca Field 5-2 and 8-3 Wednesday afternoon.

Game one was a pitcher's duel between the Tigers' Merit Jones and the Rams' Colton Sneddon in the early innings. But the Tigers struck for one in the third on an Eliot Jones RBI triple and four in the fifth inning to seal the victory.

Early inning offense won game two for the Tigers, as Idaho Falls scored all eight of its runs in the game in the first three innings to score an 8-3 win.

Next up, both Idaho Falls and Highland will be heading to the state tournament in Boise next week by virtue of winning their semifinal series