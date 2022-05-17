Idaho Falls Chukars gearing up for their 2022 campaign and another battle for a championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars for the new Pioneer League season as the team looks forward to a new campaign and battling for another league championship.

After winning the Pioneer League title in 2019, the Chukars were eliminated in the semifinals by the eventual champion Missoula Paddleheads last season.

Manager Billy Gardner Jr. said the team is ready to go for the 2022 season.

"I think everybody's excited to get back at it," Gardner Jr. said. "You miss it when you're at home during the winter, and you can't wait until spring training starts, and we got a really good group here."

Returning infielder Tyler Wyatt added that this group can battle for a title.

"We got a lot of guys coming back," Wyatt said. "We got some good new guys coming in, and we're just ready to get back after it, ready to finish off the job that we couldn't finish last year."

Returning catcher Hunter Hisky said the team is anxious to play again at Melaleuca Field.

"We're all pumped," Hisky said. "There's nothing like a Saturday or Friday night at the Luc, so we're excited to get rolling."

The Chukars kick off their exhibition schedule Friday and Saturday against the Missoula Paddleheads, with Saturday's game taking place at Melaleuca Field starting at 7:00 p.m. The Chuks' exhibition with the Bandits returns this year on Monday night, also at 7:00 p.m., before Opening night against the Boise Hawks next Wednesday.