today at 8:55 PM
Published 8:57 PM

Marsh Valley wins 3A state title and Malad Softball takes 2A championship to cap incredible seasons

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Two local squads are bringing home state championships, as the Marsh Valley Eagles baseball team and Malad Dragons softball team each won a state title on Saturday.

The top-seeded Eagles won the 3A baseball title in dominating fashion, mercy-ruling Sugar-Salem in the semifinals and Fruitland in the championship game to claim a title.

The Dragons, also the top seed in the 2A softball tournament, won every game they played in the tournament, including the championship 12-4 over West Jefferson.

Marsh Valley caps its state title season at 22-3 for their second championship in program history, and Malad finishes at 25-1 in a magical campaign.

Eric Moon

