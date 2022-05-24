Idaho Falls Chukars and Idaho Falls Bandits renew annual exhibition game at Melaleuca Field

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time since 2019, the fan-favorite Bandits-Chukars exhibition returned to Melaleuca Field Monday night, with the Chukars coming out on top 4-3.

The unique format featured the Bandits pitching to their own hitters while the Chukars were in the field and vice versa during the seven-inning contest.

The difference in the game was a three-run second inning by the Chuks featuring RBI singles from Rick Phillips and Eric Callahan.

All proceeds from the exhibition went towards the Bandits American Legion as Idaho Falls seeks its third straight World Series championship this year. General admission tickets and box seats were sold out early in the game thanks to a huge crowd at the Luc.