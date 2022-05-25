Despite opening night excitement, Chukars get blown out by in-state rival Boise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A great atmosphere for opening night at Melaleuca Field was unceremoniously silenced by the Boise Hawks Wednesday in a season-opening 11-3 blowout loss by the Chukars.

It all started with a four-run first inning from the Hawks. Tyler Jorgenson got Boise on the board with an RBI single, and Jacob Cruce tacked on another run with an RBI double. Then, an Eric Callahan error later in the frame doubled the Hawks lead.

The lead would only get bigger from there for Boise, and the Hawks would take the season opener by eight.

Next up, the Chukars look to bounce back in the second game of the series Thursday night back at the Luc at 7:05 p.m.