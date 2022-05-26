Chukars take down Boise Hawks 11-6 for first win of the 2022 campaign

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After getting dominated on opening night, the Idaho Falls Chukars turned the tables on the Boise Hawks Thursday night in a convincing win for their first victory of the season.

The Chuks scored four runs in the first inning after giving up four in the first frame in the prior contest.

Hunter Hisky with a two-run triple to start a monster night for him. Hisky went 3-for-5 with a pair of run-scoring triples and six RBI.

The Chukars continued to add to the lead, and they held off a late inning Boise push for a five-run win.

Next up, it's the rubber match Friday night at the Luc in this three-game set before both teams head to Boise for three more Saturday through Monday.