Chukars use the long ball early to win first home series of the season against Boise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The ball was flying in the early innings Friday night at Melaleuca Field, and the Chukars a pair of dingers to take a lead they would not surrender in a 10-3 win.

Eric Callahan came into the game without a hit this season, but the Chukars shortstop knocked a grand slam 424 feet out of the park to give Idaho Falls a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

After a Tyler Jorgenson three-run homer cut the Chuks' lead to one, Calvin Estrada clapped back immediately with a two-run home run in the third inning that traveled 430 feet to make it 6-3 Chukars.

Idaho tacked on four more runs and won the game in a seven-run blowout to pull ahead in the Highway Series.

Next up, the series shifts to Boise for three more games between the Chukars and the Hawks with first pitch Saturday night set for 7:00 p.m.