today at 12:31 PM
Razorbacks down Rebels and Eagles blow big lead in Day 2 of Idaho State A Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three local teams competed in the winner's bracket of the American Legion Idaho State A Tournament on Thursday, with the Pocatello Razorbacks being the only time to advance with a win.

In an all-Pocatello matchup, the Rebels and Razorbacks went down to the wire. Tied at five in the bottom of the 7th inning, Kannon Kunz of the Razorbacks scored on an error to walk it off and help his team move forward in the winner's bracket.

In the other winner's bracket matchup, The Valley Eagles held a 7-1 after four and a half innings, but the Minico Storm came all the way back for a walkout 8-7 victory.

Next up, the Razorbacks and the Storm face off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in the winner's bracket, while the Rebels and Eagles will try to keep their seasons alive in separate matchups.

Eric Moon

