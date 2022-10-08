After an excellent Bengals opening drive, Montana State dominates Idaho State for 37-6 win

BOZEMAN, MT (KIFI) - On a day where ISU Head Coach Charlie Ragle was unavailable to an emergency situation, the Bengals started the scoring but lost big to the Montana State Bobcats 37-6 Saturday.

The good news for Idaho State is Ragle is okay, but he was officially out for the game one hour prior to kickoff, and Special Teams Coordinator Edgar Weiser served as Acting Head Coach.

"We're just thinking about Coach Ragle," Weiser said. "We know he's doing good right now."

On the field, ISU struck first on a Chedon James 36-yard touchdown, his first career score to complete a four play, 76 yard opening drive for a 6-0 lead.

But Montana State scored the next 37 points. R.J. Fitzgerald found pay dirt to give the Bobcats a 7-6 advantage, and Sean Chambers starred with three rushing touchdowns.

"Credit, credit and more credit to Montana State," Weiser said. "They're the better team. They're a great program, and that's what Coach Ragle's looking to build here, and that's what we want to get to. But we made mistakes, obviously, and we'll look at why those happened and try to get them corrected for next week."

Idaho State dropped to 0-6 on the season with the defeat, but they will get another chance to break into the win column next Saturday when the Bengals host the Cal Poly Mustangs on Homecoming at 1:00 p.m.