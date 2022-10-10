Hillcrest wins Civil War over Bonneville on Thomas Endsley’s game-winning field goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday night, the Hillcrest Knights won their biggest game of the season, taking the Civil War over the Bonneville Bees 16-14 thanks in part to a clutch kick late in the game.

In the final seconds, after missing an extra point that would have tied the game earlier, the Knights' Thomas Endsley kicked the game-winning field goal for Hillcrest to clinch the victory.

According to Hillcrest Head Coach Brennon Mossholder, that kick was redemption for Endsley.

"I grabbed Thomas when he missed the extra point," Mossholder said. "And I told him, I said, hey, we're going to kick a game-winning field goal.

"We made a couple of big plays with a minute to go, and he got his shot, and he drilled it."

Hillcrest won the Civil War this year after falling to the Bees in this rivalry game last year.