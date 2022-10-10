Idaho State preps for Cal Poly as Charlie Ragle returns from absence

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals have their head coach back after Charlie Ragle missed last Saturday's contest at Montana State due to an emergency situation.

That emergency was related to A-fib, which Ragle has been dealing with for the last 12 months. Ragle said that a combination of stress from a team-related trip before the game last week and an adverse reaction to medication led to him being unavailable to coach in Bozeman.

Ragle said he is okay and he will coach this Saturday.

"That was the medicine, and all my my blood work and all that stuff came back in excellent condition," Ragle said. "So that was really where I was at, and a major part of, well, not a major part, the part of why I missed the game."

On the field, the Bengals are coming off of a 37-6 loss to Montana State, one of the best FCS teams in the country. Ragle said the memory of that game must be flushed for his team going into this weekend.

"We're going to quickly address it," Ragle said. "And Cal Poly is our sole focus. We're so close yet so far away. If we can get one, multiple wins could come after that. So it is everything."

Ragle also said there is a good chance quarterbacks Tyler Vander Waal, Hunter Hays, or both could return from injury this weekend. Both players took reps pregame in Bozeman with no braces or support.

Kickoff for ISU's homecoming showdown with Cal Poly Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. MT.