Bonneville shuts out Skyline 4-0 to win district championship and earn state berth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees are heading to the 4A state tournament thanks to a 4-0 win over Skyline in Thursday's 4A High Country championship.

Reagan Flynn got the scoring started for Bonneville, stinging the Grizz from distance in the 24th minute to give here team a 1-0 lead.

Flynn ended up with two goals, as did Alyssa Harris in the 4-0 shutout.

Next up, Bonneville competes in the 4A state tournament next week in Post Falls, while Skyline will host a state play-in match Saturday at 11:00 a.m.