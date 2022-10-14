Skip to Content
ISU alum Emery Beckles and Poky’s Tyson Beckles forge father-son bond through football

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As part of Idaho State's homecoming weekend, the 2002 Bengals Big Sky Championship squad is back in town. One player on that team, Emery Beckles, still plays professional football, which has forged a lifetime bond on the gridiron with his son Tyson.

With stops in the CFL and the Arena Football League, Emery now plays for the Rapid City Marshals in the Indoor Football League, and throughout his career, Tyson, who now plays for the Pocatello Thunder, has been right by his side.

"I mean, it's like a dream come true," Emery Beckles said. "It's like a dream come true to come here to Idaho and get a degree playing football, winning the Big Sky and having having a kid here, staying here, raising him, and for him to see me play, that's always been a dream."

"I didn't think he'd be as good as he was," Tyson Beckles said. "So when I saw him play, I was like, dang, he's always throwing his head in there on every tackle. His heart is crazy. He's good. He's really good, and I wish I could have seen him play at ISU. Right now, at his age, too, it's crazy seeing him play and being as dominant as he is."

Idaho State's homecoming contest against Cal Poly is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. while Tyson and the Pocatello Thunder travel south to face Preston Friday at 7:00 p.m.

