today at 5:24 PM
Spud Kings host meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time, members of the community got the chance to meet the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Wednesday afternoon.

In the midst of a 19-game road trip to begin the season, the team hosted a meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the fanbase.

The players also helped collect donations for the community food basket.

The Spud Kings' road trip continues Saturday and Sunday in Greeley, CO when they face the Northern Colorado Eagles.

Eric Moon

