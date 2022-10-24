First Round High School football playoff action begins this weekend in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho High School Football playoffs begin this weekend, and lots of local teams hope it's the start of a run to the state championship.

Here's what coming up this weekend East Idaho:

5A

Owyhee vs. Rigby, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rigby High School

Highland earned a first round bye

4A

Hillcrest vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Blackfoot High School

Shelley vs. Emmett, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Emmett High School

Lakeland vs. Pocatello, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Lookout Credit Union Field

Bonneville vs. Skyline, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

3A

Marsh Valley vs. Teton, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Teton High School

Fruitland vs. Snake River, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Snake River High School

Kimberly vs. South Fremont, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at South Fremont High School

Sugar-Salem earned a first round bye

2A

Soda Springs vs. North Fremont, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Cole Valley vs. West Side, Friday, 6:00 p.m. at West Side High School

St. Maries vs. Aberdeen, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Aberdeen High School

Bear Lake and Firth earned first round byes

1AD1

Lapwai vs. Butte County, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Butte County Middle-High School

Grace earned a first round bye

1AD2

Camas County vs. Watersprings, Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Watersprings School

Rockland earned a first round bye