First Round High School football playoff action begins this weekend in East Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho High School Football playoffs begin this weekend, and lots of local teams hope it's the start of a run to the state championship.
Here's what coming up this weekend East Idaho:
5A
Owyhee vs. Rigby, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rigby High School
Highland earned a first round bye
4A
Hillcrest vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Blackfoot High School
Shelley vs. Emmett, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Emmett High School
Lakeland vs. Pocatello, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Lookout Credit Union Field
Bonneville vs. Skyline, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena
3A
Marsh Valley vs. Teton, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Teton High School
Fruitland vs. Snake River, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Snake River High School
Kimberly vs. South Fremont, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at South Fremont High School
Sugar-Salem earned a first round bye
2A
Soda Springs vs. North Fremont, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
Cole Valley vs. West Side, Friday, 6:00 p.m. at West Side High School
St. Maries vs. Aberdeen, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Aberdeen High School
Bear Lake and Firth earned first round byes
1AD1
Lapwai vs. Butte County, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Butte County Middle-High School
Grace earned a first round bye
1AD2
Camas County vs. Watersprings, Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Watersprings School
Rockland earned a first round bye