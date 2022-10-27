Skip to Content
Spud Kings score first win in franchise history, taking down Steele City Blades 8-6

BLAINE, Minnesota (KIFI) - Oct. 27th, 2022 now stands as a historic day in Idaho Falls Spud Kings history, because on Thursday afternoon, the Spud Kings won their first game in team history 8-6 over the Steele City Blades.

After a 3-3 first period, Idaho Falls took control of the game with four goal second period, giving them a lead it would not surrender.

Shawn LeComte, Jr. and Idaho Falls native Kristian Neddo each scored a pair of goals, and Jackson native Kole McCune also found the back of the net. Jude Ayling stepped up in net with 45 saves for the win.

Next up, the Spud Kings take on the Minnesota Mullets and the Minnesota Moose Friday at 2:10 p.m. MT and 6:30 p.m. MT. Those games will be broadcasted live on HockeyTV.

