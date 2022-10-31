Blackfoot’s Javonte King, Sugar-Salem’s Kennedy Gillette announce college commitments

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of star local athletes, Blackfoot's Javonte King and Sugar-Salem's Kennedy Gillette announced their commitments to college on Sunday.

King will head north to play football for the nationally-ranked Montana State Bobcats in Bozeman. Earlier this year, King was featured as our Athlete of the Week, and you can watch that story here.

Meanwhile, Gillette goes to Twin Falls to play basketball for the CSI Golden Eagles in the Magic Valley.

Congrats to both athletes on their commitments!