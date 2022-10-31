Idaho State Bengals prep for final three games in a tumultuous 2022 season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 1-7 Idaho State Bengals return to the gridiron this week after a bye week looking to bounce back from a defeat to Northern Arizona when ISU takes on UC Davis in California.

With the way the season has gone, Head Coach Charlie Ragle is thinking big picture in addition to trying to win in the final three weeks of the season.

"We've got three games left in the season," Ragle said. "And I'm pressing these guys to be their very best, and I'm going to find the right guys that are going to help me endure the offseason and elevate this program to where I know we can go with it, and every little facet will be scrutinized after we're done."

Kickoff at UC Davis Saturday is set for 5:00 p.m. MT.