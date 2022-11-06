BYU wins thriller over Boise State 31-28 thanks to a late touchdown on 4th-and-goal

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Puka Nacua's second touchdown Saturday night in Boise proved to be the winner for BYU against Boise State, as the Cougs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-28 victory.

Down 28-24 with 1:52 left in the game and 4th-and-goal, Jaren Hall lobbed a pass to Nacua in the corner of the end zone, who juggled and caught for a highlight-reel grab and the game-winning score.

"That is a dream come true," Nacua said. "That's the moment that we live for. I've been dreaming about that stuff since I was a little kid."

With the win, BYU snaps a four-game losing skid to get back to .500 at 5-5 on the season.

Next up, BYU has a bye before hosting Utah Tech Nov. 19th at 1:30 p.m. MT, while Boise State returns to Mountain West play this coming Saturday against Nevada in Reno at 8:30 p.m. MT.