High School Football Semifinal games coming up this weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The dream is still alive for nine East Idaho teams, as they continue their chases for a state championship.
Here are the semifinal matchups coming up this weekend for local teams:
5A
Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m.
4A
Sandpoint vs. Skyline, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
3A
Teton vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena
2A
West Side vs. Bear Lake, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
Aberdeen vs. Firth, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
1AD1
Kamiah vs. Grace, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Holt Arena