High School Football Semifinal games coming up this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The dream is still alive for nine East Idaho teams, as they continue their chases for a state championship.

Here are the semifinal matchups coming up this weekend for local teams:

5A

Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

4A

Sandpoint vs. Skyline, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

3A

Teton vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

2A

West Side vs. Bear Lake, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Aberdeen vs. Firth, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD1

Kamiah vs. Grace, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Holt Arena