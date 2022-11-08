Boise State tries to stay perfect in Mountain West play while avoiding a trap at Nevada

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - After a heartbreaking defeat to BYU on a late touchdown Saturday night, the Boise State Broncos return to the Mountain West play and try to avoid defeat in a trap game against 2-7 Nevada.

The Wolf Pack are winless in conference play, and a big matchup looms for the Broncos in Laramie against Wyoming next week, who only trails Boise State by one game in the Mountain Division. Boise State lost to Nevada at home last year 41-31.

For Head Coach Andy Avalos' team, this week is about staying focused and getting a job done.

"The whole conference is tight right now," Avalos said. "So being our best every single week matters, and having fun doing it right now, being in the position where all our goals are right in front of us and knowing that us achieving our goals all comes down to us one week at a time."

It'll be a late one in Reno Saturday night, as the Broncos take on the Wolf Pack at 8:30 p.m. MT.