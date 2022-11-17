Skip to Content
November 17, 2022 10:46 PM
Grace falls to Oakley 58-20 in the 1AD1 State Championship Game

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Oakley Hornets pulled off the three-peat Thursday night, dominating the Grace Grizzlies 58-20 in the 1AD1 state title game.

Oakley jumped out to a 16-0 lead, but Grace stayed in it through halftime, taking a 24-14 deficit to the locker room.

However, the Hornets ran away with it from there, outscoring the Grizzlies 42-6 in the second half for the state championship.

That wraps up another state championship-winning season for Oakley, while Grace earns 2nd place in the state.

