Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 8:31 PM
Published 8:33 PM

Idaho State drops Battle of the Domes to Idaho 38-7 in season finale

Eric Moon KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals capped a 1-10 season in 2022 Saturday afternoon with a second straight loss to Idaho in the Battle of the Domes 38-7.

Idaho got the scoring started with a Roshaun Johnson rushing touchdown on the Vandals' opening drive, then ISU answered right back on a Tyler Vander Waal 49 yard TD pass to Benjamin Omayebu.

However, it was all Idaho from there. Johnson's second score began a stretch of 31 unanswered points in the blowout victory for the Vandals.

That completes ISU's 2022 season, the second straight one-win campaign for the Bengals.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content