Idaho State drops Battle of the Domes to Idaho 38-7 in season finale

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals capped a 1-10 season in 2022 Saturday afternoon with a second straight loss to Idaho in the Battle of the Domes 38-7.

Idaho got the scoring started with a Roshaun Johnson rushing touchdown on the Vandals' opening drive, then ISU answered right back on a Tyler Vander Waal 49 yard TD pass to Benjamin Omayebu.

However, it was all Idaho from there. Johnson's second score began a stretch of 31 unanswered points in the blowout victory for the Vandals.

That completes ISU's 2022 season, the second straight one-win campaign for the Bengals.