Rigby goes back-to-back, winning the 5A state title 28-21 against Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A 21-point 4th quarter propelled the Rigby Trojans to glory for the third time in four years, as Rigby claimed the 5A state title on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium Friday night.

The Trojans entered the final frame down 21-7 to the unbeaten Warriors, but then, they hit the gas for a big comeback.

Luke Flowers scored the game-tying touchdown and completed a pass to Brady packer for a two-point conversion to take the lead late, and a Jack Boudrero pick six sealed a state title.

With the championship, Rigby goes back-to-back and wins its third 5A championship in four seasons, cementing a dynastic string of success.