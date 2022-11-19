Skyline completes first three-peat in school history, winning 4A title over Bishop Kelly

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a slugfest Friday night at Holt Arena, the Skyline Grizz knocked off the previously unbeaten Bishop Kelly Knights 50-35 for their first three-peat in school history.

Skyline also won its fifth 4A championship in the last seven seasons, all of them with Scott Berger as head coach.

Abraham Silverio starred with five rushing touchdowns, and Kenyon Sadiq went off for two receiving TD's, a forced fumble and recovery, and a completed two-point pass.

With five titles in the last seven years, Skyline continues to prove itself as a dynasty in Idaho football.