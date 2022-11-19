Sugar-Salem reclaims 3A state title with 20-15 victory over Homedale

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI) - It is four championships in five seasons for the Sugar-Salem Diggers, as Sugar took down the Homedale Trojans 2015 Saturday to win the 3A state title.

In a defensively stout contest, the two teams traded scores early, which included a Daniel Neal toss to Cach Harris for the game's first points.

Then, in the fourth quarter, down 15-14, Neal went deep again to Ty Hirrlinger for Hirrlinger's 10th TD of the season, a game-winning touchdown for the Diggers.

Sugar-Salem wins its fourth championship in five seasons, a dynastic stretch of success, and the Diggers complete their first undefeated championship season in school history.