Bear Lake community celebrates the Bears’ first football state championship

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake Bears are state champions in football for the first time in school history. The Bears defeated the Firth Cougars 14-6 in the 2A title game last Thursday night inside Holt Arena.

Monday, the team got to celebrate the championship with the entire school and the community as a whole.

Check out some of the sights and sounds from a memorable day in Montpelier to cap off an unforgettable season.