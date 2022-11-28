Skip to Content
7:51 PM
7:53 PM

Spud Kings excited to take the ice at the brand new Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After starting their inaugural season with 25 straight road games, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are just days away from their home opener at the Mountain America Center, which begins a string of 21 straight home contests.

The new venue opened to the public Monday, and the Spud Kings' first home game is Friday. The players are excited for their first games at their new home.

"It's definitely sweet," Right Wing and Jackson Hole, WY native Kole McCune said. "Definitely a great, new transition into the new arena. Long awaited for sure...It's going to be exhilarating, all the lights, it's definitely going to be a show."

"It's absolutely amazing," Goalie Jude Ayling said. "I've never seen anything like it before. I came from a small hockey country like England, and to be able to play in a place like this and call it home is just outstanding."

"It's amazing what they did here," Defenseman Griffin Gagnon said. "The facility is amazing and the support is, honestly, I didn't think it'd be this much support. It's going to be packed."

The Spud Kings face the Utah Outliers Friday night at 7:05 p.m., followed by matchups with the Provo Predators and Ogden Mustangs Saturday and Sunday.

Eric Moon

