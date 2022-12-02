Spud Kings fall 6-1 against the Outliers in first game at the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A sellout crowd created a great atmosphere in the first hockey game at the Mountain America Center, but against a very good Utah Outliers squad, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell 6-1 in their home opener.

After a scoreless first nine minutes, Utah took over, scoring three goals before the end of the first period for a 3-0 lead.

Spud Kings scored their first goal on home ice courtesy of Jack O'Rourke in the second, but that's all Idaho Falls would get, as Utah won 6-1.

Next up, the Spud Kings take on the Provo Predators Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. and the Ogden Mustangs Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Both games are at the Mountain America Center.