Spud Kings weekend recap from first games at the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have played their first games at the Mountain America Center, officially bringing junior hockey to East Idaho.

Over the weekend, the Spuds faced off with three division rivals from Utah, and two of them, the Utah Outliers and the Ogden Mustangs, lead the USPHL Premier Mountain Division.

On Opening night Friday night, the Spud Kings fell to the Outliers 6-1, but Jack O'Rourke scored I-F's first goal on home ice.

Saturday night, everything went the way of the Spud Kings. George Goodwin scored twice and Ben Di Fiore made 26 saves on 27 shots for a dominating 5-1 win over the Provo Predators.

However, after leading 1-0 through one period Sunday, the Ogden Mustangs took control in a 6-2 victory.

Next up, the Spud Kings host the Pueblo Bulls Thursday through Saturday, and all three games begin at 7:05 p.m.