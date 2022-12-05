Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 6:01 PM
Published 6:42 PM

Spud Kings weekend recap from first games at the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have played their first games at the Mountain America Center, officially bringing junior hockey to East Idaho.

Over the weekend, the Spuds faced off with three division rivals from Utah, and two of them, the Utah Outliers and the Ogden Mustangs, lead the USPHL Premier Mountain Division.

On Opening night Friday night, the Spud Kings fell to the Outliers 6-1, but Jack O'Rourke scored I-F's first goal on home ice.

Saturday night, everything went the way of the Spud Kings. George Goodwin scored twice and Ben Di Fiore made 26 saves on 27 shots for a dominating 5-1 win over the Provo Predators.

However, after leading 1-0 through one period Sunday, the Ogden Mustangs took control in a 6-2 victory.

Next up, the Spud Kings host the Pueblo Bulls Thursday through Saturday, and all three games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content