today at 10:01 PM
Published 10:02 PM

Hillcrest extends single-digit lead in second half to blow out Preston 84-58

Eric Moon KIFI

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Through five games in the 2022-23 season, the Hillcrest Knights cannot be stopped. The Knights turned a single-digit lead into a blowout victory 84-58 over Preston Thursday night.

Hillcrest led by nine points at halftime, but got an early three from Kobe Kesler to extend the advantage to double digits.

From there, the Knights ran away with a 26-point victory.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Rigby Wednesday night in a huge matchup of unbeaten teams at 7:30 p.m., while Preston hosts Shelley Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Eric Moon

