Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
December 9, 2022 10:53 PM
Published 10:56 PM

Despite fun atmosphere for Teddy Bear Toss Night, Spud Kings fall against Pueblo 7-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A fun night turned into a tough game for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Friday night from the second period, as the Spuds lost to the Pueblo Bulls 7-2.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, Landon Wright scored a beautiful goal on the power play to tie the game and bring out the teddy bears. It was 1-1 after one period.

But from there, the Bulls scored six unanswered goals to blow out the Spud Kings 7-2.

Next up, the two teams wrap up their weekend series Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content