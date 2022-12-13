Former MLB All-Star Billy Butler to return as Chukars Hitting Coach in 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Sports Line exclusive story, former MLB All-Star Billy Butler is returning as Hitting Coach for the Idaho Falls Chukars in 2023.

Butler said he is excited to continue coaching at a place that is special to him.

"This is where I started my career," Butler said. "It's always good to get on the field and every season, and help out the coaching staff.

"It's where I started, and I have so many good memories here. I met my wife here, so there's all positives and I get to come out to the ballpark, put a uniform on and continue to love the game."

Butler and the Chukars begin the 2023 season May 23 in Boise against the Hawks, and the home opener will be May 26, also against the Boise Hawks.