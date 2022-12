RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The red-hot Rigby Trojans continue to win, as Rigby took down the Idaho Falls Tigers Tuesday night on home court 72-61.

After Idaho Falls took an early 4-3 lead, a Trojan run gave Rigby a lead it would not surrender.

The Tigers reduced a big gap late, but the Trojans pulled off the 11-point victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Blackfoot Thursday while Idaho Falls takes on Shelley. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.